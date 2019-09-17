Verisk Analytics Usd0.001 Common Stock (VRSK) Holding Held by Rathbone Brothers Plc; Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Its Position in American Tower (AMT) by $420,648

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (VRSK) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 2,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 47,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, up from 44,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $157.23. About 276,568 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 2,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,723 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, down from 87,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.01. About 701,278 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock (NYSE:V) by 4,885 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $187.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,976 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,479 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 4,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Ltd has 2,951 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Gp Inc has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Acadian Asset Lc has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,364 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 44,357 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 7,094 shares. Martin Invest holds 3.45% or 93,632 shares. Bokf Na reported 3,322 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 954 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 735,369 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Guardian Trust holds 390,943 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 195,876 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of accumulated 793,452 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harvest Mngmt reported 3,245 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 95,001 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,950 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.41% or 80,590 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.31% or 589,744 shares in its portfolio. 531,840 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Conning invested in 7,342 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regions holds 0.03% or 15,138 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,186 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 3,962 shares stake.

