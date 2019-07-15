Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 132 10.21 N/A 3.58 39.28 Asta Funding Inc. 5 2.26 N/A 1.41 4.01

Table 1 highlights Verisk Analytics Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Verisk Analytics Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Verisk Analytics Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Asta Funding Inc. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Verisk Analytics Inc. and Asta Funding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verisk Analytics Inc. has a consensus price target of $121.6, and a -20.07% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.4% of Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11% Asta Funding Inc. 20.8% 19.56% 35.93% 42.82% 68.39% 32.42%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Verisk Analytics Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.