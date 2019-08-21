Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Touches $159.04 High on Aug, 21; Capwealth Advisors Increased Its Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc acquired 11,496 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 574,114 shares with $16.49M value, up from 562,618 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del Com now has $28.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 1.36M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES

The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) reached all time high today, Aug, 21 and still has $165.40 target or 4.00% above today’s $159.04 share price. This indicates more upside for the $26.01 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $165.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.04B more. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $159.04. About 59,771 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.01 billion. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 44.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Da Davidson holds 11,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burney Company has invested 0.39% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Oak Ridge Invests holds 85,331 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 31,148 shares. 162,727 were accumulated by Logan Capital Mgmt. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Grandfield Dodd Lc accumulated 148,124 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Barometer Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.13% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk Analytics: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Verisk (VRSK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -19.31% below currents $159.04 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 6,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 73 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 5.92M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 10,900 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 0.02% or 10,607 shares in its portfolio. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 57,480 shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.19M shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Republic Inv Management invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Everence Capital Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Stifel invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blb&B Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ajo Lp holds 12,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 24,077 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.