Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Reaches $163.82 52-Week High; Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Mobileiron (MOBL) Stake

The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) hit a new 52-week high and has $176.93 target or 8.00% above today’s $163.82 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.79 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $176.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.14 billion more. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $163.82. About 79,721 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) stake by 20.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 300,100 shares as Mobileiron Inc (MOBL)’s stock rose 17.35%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 1.74M shares with $9.53 million value, up from 1.44M last quarter. Mobileiron Inc now has $770.23M valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 153,322 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -21.66% below currents $163.82 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 36.57 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Ltd Liability Company has 2,782 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Credit Suisse Ag reported 278,395 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Benjamin F Edwards Com has 510 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 118,964 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Torray Limited Com holds 178,937 shares. Parkside Bank Tru invested in 0.06% or 1,250 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 5,971 are owned by Ameritas Invest Partners. Veritable Lp stated it has 6,260 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 44,428 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Companies has 0.19% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.44 million shares.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.79 billion. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 45.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR’s New Earthquake Model for New Zealand to Help Manage Its Catastrophe Risk – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 That Promise More Gains – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s How to Find Top-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sum Up The Pieces: XSW Could Be Worth $113 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Stays Positive Ahead of Powell Speech – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 30,100 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 81,361 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 0.01% or 2.38 million shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 486,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 5,766 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has 1.04M shares. Axa owns 54,700 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 32,152 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 16,272 shares. Products Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 97,710 shares. Amp Invsts has 38,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd reported 64,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 95,100 shares or 0% of the stock.