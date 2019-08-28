Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Reaches $159.78 52-Week High; 4 Analysts Bullish Turtle Beach (HEAR)

The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) hit a new 52-week high and has $170.96 target or 7.00% above today’s $159.78 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.13B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $170.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.83 billion more. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.78. About 387,735 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp has $26 highest and $20 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 167.65% above currents $8.78 stock price. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by DA Davidson. Wedbush maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Lake Street. See Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) latest ratings:

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.13 billion. The company's Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 44.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -19.68% below currents $159.78 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12.

The stock increased 1.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 220,025 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has declined 60.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 06/03/2018 – Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Announces Significant Federal Investment for Turtle Mountain’s Jack Rabbit Road; 06/03/2018 – Turtle Beach 4Q Rev $79.7M; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 2018 Rev $205M; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 2Q Rev $48M; 08/05/2018 – SG VTB Holdings, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Turtle Beach; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Proposed Information Collection; Comment Request; Reporting of Sea Turtle Incidental Take in Virginia; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach 1Q Rev $40.9M; 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – AMENDED AGREEMENTS ALLOW CO TO USE FUNDS FROM TERM LOAN TO REDUCE SUBORDINATED DEBT; 21/05/2018 – American Tortoise Rescue “Shellebrates” World Turtle Day® on May 23, 2018