Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Contrasting side by side

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 144 10.23 N/A 3.58 42.33 PaySign Inc. 11 18.45 N/A 0.06 243.28

Table 1 demonstrates Verisk Analytics Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PaySign Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Verisk Analytics Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PaySign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. In other hand, PaySign Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verisk Analytics Inc. Its rival PaySign Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. PaySign Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Verisk Analytics Inc. and PaySign Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$128.33 is Verisk Analytics Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -17.61%. On the other hand, PaySign Inc.’s potential upside is 41.34% and its average price target is $16. Based on the data given earlier, PaySign Inc. is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verisk Analytics Inc. and PaySign Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 12.7%. 1% are Verisk Analytics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PaySign Inc. has 37.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. was less bullish than PaySign Inc.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats Verisk Analytics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.