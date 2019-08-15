Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Contrasting side by side

Since Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics Inc. 138 10.19 N/A 3.58 42.33 Envestnet Inc. 66 3.46 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Verisk Analytics Inc. and Envestnet Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9% Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta means Verisk Analytics Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Envestnet Inc. has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Envestnet Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Envestnet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verisk Analytics Inc. and Envestnet Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$127.17 is Verisk Analytics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -18.04%. Competitively the consensus target price of Envestnet Inc. is $74.83, which is potential 34.59% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Envestnet Inc. seems more appealing than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verisk Analytics Inc. and Envestnet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 92.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14% Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17%

For the past year Verisk Analytics Inc. was less bullish than Envestnet Inc.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Envestnet Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.