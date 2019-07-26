Verisk Analytics Cl (VRSK) Stock Value Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Stake; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 139,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 307,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 479,260 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl (VRSK) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 93,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 765,490 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.81 million, down from 859,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $150.22. About 559,362 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 33.83 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 799,600 shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $115.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Addus Home Care Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 128,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp reported 0.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tarbox Family Office reported 27 shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 17,107 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 2.51% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4.79M shares. Amer Group Inc accumulated 74,712 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 29,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 3,426 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,453 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 6.51 million shares. Prudential Financial holds 150,832 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,674 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kcm Advsr Lc invested in 7,415 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company reported 345,396 shares stake. Alps Advisors reported 4,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

