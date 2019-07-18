Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Southeast Asset Advisors Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $152.13. About 202,648 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 119,627 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares to 83,087 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,788 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc holds 207,227 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 7,051 shares. Creative Planning holds 4,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke reported 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 47,217 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 1.32M shares. Pension Serv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moody Financial Bank Division owns 196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 150,832 shares. Harvey Invest Company Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.89% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 5,849 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 527,864 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 1,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Logan owns 162,727 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 13.77 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

