Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $432,960 as Shares Rose; Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Position in Stericycle Com (SRCL) Decreased by $351,645

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 5,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 539,663 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN OF ITS DEBT AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 671,073 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares to 83,087 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,011 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Diversified holds 2,805 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 5,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). United Ser Automobile Association owns 113,323 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 31,148 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 29,279 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership owns 513,680 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 170,707 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 520,916 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 602,143 shares. 275,506 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Management Ks. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 14,808 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.09% or 7,149 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.57M for 14.14 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P 400 Mid Cap Value Etf (MDYV) by 11,759 shares to 40,539 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co Cl A (NYSE:SMG) by 4,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 are owned by Macquarie Ltd. Tiverton Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Axa holds 0% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 14,646 shares. 125,168 were reported by Jupiter Asset. Van Strum & Towne reported 0.96% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Lpl Limited has 18,005 shares. Enterprise Services Corp stated it has 16 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.06% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Principal Financial Gp Inc holds 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 369,726 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Company has 1,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.