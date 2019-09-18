Verisign (VRSN) Stake Has Upped by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Market Valuation Declined, White Elm Capital Upped by $1.26 Million Its Position

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 1,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 23,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.2. About 639,880 shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 133,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 1.54 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML reels in expectations on Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,609 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,704 shares to 57,312 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 9,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,947 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).