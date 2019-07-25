Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Amerisource (ABC) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 32,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.71M, up from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 448,912 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $216.32. About 381,942 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of VRSN June 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated VeriSign’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shareholders Feel About Its 313% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows: 3 Terrible Businesses In 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walgreens Finally Entering A Buying Point? – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amy Hartwick leaves as head of comedy at ABC Studios – L.A. Biz” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Battle On Making Dynamex “ABC” Into Law Now Moves Into The California Senate – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,520 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).