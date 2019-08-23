Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Stake by $316,750; Udr (UDR) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Holding by $435,825

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign (VRSN) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 406,782 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 6,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.68 million shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,120 shares to 15,505 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).