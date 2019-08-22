Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Cut Holding by $489,062 as Market Value Rose; Reik & Co Has Lowered Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holding by $1.31 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 4,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $203.33. About 107,536 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 130,066 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,717 shares to 6,101 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 39,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.87M for 42.72 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VeriSign, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Verisign Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Growth In Domain Name Registrations Continue To Surprise? – Forbes” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) CEO Jim Bidzos on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Verisign At $160, Earn 3.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Old Bancorporation In has invested 0.13% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa owns 74,510 shares. 700,957 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv has 16,189 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 687 shares. Adage Prns Group Inc Lc accumulated 301,274 shares. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Robecosam Ag has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 20,600 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate accumulated 27,535 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bank Of America De invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ranger Mgmt LP reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp owns 2.95 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Howland Cap Ltd holds 0.05% or 8,410 shares. Fort LP holds 0.55% or 38,223 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.15% stake.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.