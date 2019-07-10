Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Electron Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Enphase Energy (ENPH) as Share Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 4.84M shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $218.87. About 588,997 shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent holds 0% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,268 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 65,501 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 6,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 57,006 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 56,091 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 133,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 1.60 million shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 23,410 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Alps Advsrs invested in 71,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Cookson Peirce has invested 0.03% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Sei Investments owns 75,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $12.74 million for 49.73 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Enphase Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.64M for 46.37 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

