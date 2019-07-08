Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $197.34 Million

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 519,013 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 1,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 billion, down from 35,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $132.92 lastly. It is down 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 230,813 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 27,408 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 8,391 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.58% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Co Nj invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 235,980 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc holds 163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 470,588 shares. Axa reported 130,125 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 107,998 shares. 8,100 were reported by Sit Inv Assoc. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,062 shares to 97,441 shares, valued at $33.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 EPS, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.96M for 7.32 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.