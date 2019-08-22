Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Decreased Position; Institute For Wealth Management Has Upped Tesla (TSLA) Holding

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.95. About 5.37M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – CCLA’S BEVAN: TESLA’S CASH BURN IS `FRIGHTENING’; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk vows Model 3 production remains on course; 14/03/2018 – CNBC REPORT ON TESLA CITES CURRENT, FORMER EMPLOYEES; 12/03/2018 – Tesla paused Model 3 production for planned upgrade in February; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 02/04/2018 – roberto pedone: More details on $TSLA 101 crash and it’s not good for Elon – EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash; 12/04/2018 – The NTSB said that Tesla had “violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB.”; 26/05/2018 – Tesla settles with vehicle owners over delayed Autopilot updates. Via @verge:; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla plans to “flatten” its structure and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 191,231 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn reported 10 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 755 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1.65M shares. Stifel Fin owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 10,531 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 4,485 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 15,200 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested in 5,412 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Management Llp reported 0% stake. Scotia Incorporated holds 3,068 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tradewinds Llc accumulated 33 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 5,463 shares. Nadler Inc accumulated 738 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 5,853 shares to 7,362 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,583 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

