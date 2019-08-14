Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose While Acadian Asset Management Cut Its Position; Bristol (BMY) Holder Marathon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, down from 8,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $202.45. About 262,594 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 194.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 9,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 13,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 4,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 8.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.58% or 143,150 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 24,251 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd reported 1.53% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Agf holds 0.69% or 1.29M shares. Amer & Management reported 14,652 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Inc Nc stated it has 249,635 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Kwmg Llc reported 319 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 5,868 shares. Perkins Coie reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Southeast Asset reported 6,220 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,738 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 157,471 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 31,301 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Intrust Bancorp Na accumulated 16,531 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 29,764 shares to 35,757 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

