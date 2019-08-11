Verisign (VRSN) Share Price Rose While Mackay Shields Has Lowered Position by $4.27 Million; United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Altria Group (MO) Holding by $580,146; Stock Price Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 23,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 46,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 70,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 663,924 shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,591 shares to 78,760 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 68,960 shares to 204,946 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 14,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,008 shares, and has risen its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR).

