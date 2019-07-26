Verisign (VRSN) Share Price Rose While Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $23.86 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Financial Advantage Boosted Its Stake

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 693,173 shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Service Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zweig reported 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sei Invs Company reported 0.12% stake. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability accumulated 6,585 shares. 76,033 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Tru. Cetera Advisor Lc reported 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 94,850 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Llc. Amica Mutual Insurance, Rhode Island-based fund reported 54,825 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 308,396 shares. 3G Cap Prtn Lp has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.32% or 4,394 shares. Victory owns 105,205 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.05% or 51,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 63,962 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Town And Country Bancorporation And Dba First Bankers invested in 0.49% or 9,213 shares.

