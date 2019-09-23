Verisign (VRSN) Market Value Rose While Fiera Capital Boosted Its Position; First National Trust Co Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $442,272; Stock Price Rose

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 2,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 76,385 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65 million, down from 78,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $225.54. About 488,067 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 2,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 5,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.32. About 95,947 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. NextEra Energy – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.75 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,999 shares to 42,177 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 33,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

