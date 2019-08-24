Verisign (VRSN) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lowered Stake by $317,112; Oz Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Lgi Homes (LGIH) by $2.24 Million

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 175.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 58,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 200,594 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Plant Bulbs (LGI-2537); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 09/05/2018 – LGI Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Community in North Dallas

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 25,371 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 592 are owned by Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0% or 105,490 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Atria Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timpani Mgmt holds 0.56% or 19,386 shares. Dc Cap Advisors invested in 300,000 shares. Frontier Capital Co Limited Co reported 1.31M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 246,703 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 6,940 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,643 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Oz Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 3.33 million shares to 61.14 million shares, valued at $199.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 89,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,592 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.