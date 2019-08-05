Verisign (VRSN) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $345,710; Private Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by $2.23 Million

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 148,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 26,591 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1,467 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 3,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $204.66. About 38,189 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.00 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16,407 shares to 43,232 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys.

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verisign Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN) CEO Jim Bidzos on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VeriSign (VRSN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Verisign Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Growth In Domain Name Registrations Continue To Surprise? – Forbes” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,103 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 43,667 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 656,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martin And Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 66,744 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 114,251 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 27,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 373,634 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Northern Trust reported 525,226 shares stake. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 13,600 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN).

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spartan Stores (SPTN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SpartanNash Company (SPTN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SpartanNash Announces Results of 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 53,453 shares to 721,918 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $12.71M for 6.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.