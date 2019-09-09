Verisign (VRSN) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $8.06 Million; Two Sigma Securities Has Boosted Its Walmart (Call) (WMT) Holding by $5.96 Million; Shares Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 61,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 218,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.32M, up from 157,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Says It Will Pay for Its Workers to Earn College Degrees; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS WILL KEEP GROWING CURRENT CASH-AND-CARRY WHOLESALE BUSINESS IN INDIA; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pounds merger; 30/05/2018 – WAL-MART SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FORMAL BUSINESS & PROXY PROPOSALS

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 2878.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 44,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 46,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 431,913 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3,870 shares to 42,158 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 18,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,986 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (Put) (NYSE:MTB) by 12,800 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (Put) (NYSE:MDT).