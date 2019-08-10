Verisign (VRSN) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped Stake; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Position

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 9,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 59,062 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, down from 68,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 53,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 335,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.88 million, up from 282,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 663,924 shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 33,092 shares to 829,056 shares, valued at $34.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc accumulated 347 shares. L S Advsr has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tompkins has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Washington Trust Bankshares holds 5 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 51 were accumulated by American And. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 12,200 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. 3,725 are held by Mngmt Assocs Ny. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 82,204 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Sit Associates Incorporated invested 0.56% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 0.12% stake. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 37,842 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested 2.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 650,000 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 15,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).