Verisign (VRSN) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $605,264 as Valuation Rose; Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose While Verity Asset Management Increased Its Position

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 29,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 6.26M shares traded or 42.74% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 25,372 shares stake. 14,800 were accumulated by Mcrae Capital. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 23,400 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 80,496 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division owns 24,560 shares. Sabal Tru owns 371,314 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Associates Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,674 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dearborn Prtn Ltd reported 12,555 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Sa holds 0% or 7,161 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,456 shares. Peoples Serv reported 26,250 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Crossvault Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 58,020 shares to 103,670 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.07 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.