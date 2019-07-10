Verisign (VRSN) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Position by $1.31 Million; Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position by $7.38 Million as Shares Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 489.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 235,572 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 2.34M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 47,000 shares to 63,298 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 165,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,350 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lomas Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 4.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,513 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory Gru. 26,835 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Davis R M reported 402,218 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 67,153 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 45,001 shares or 7.31% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny invested in 0.23% or 14,200 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.41% or 31,230 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Management Limited invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D E Shaw Company Inc reported 2.61M shares. Goelzer Investment Incorporated accumulated 27,010 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 24,179 shares. Snow LP reported 400,528 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 65,075 shares to 47,528 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,026 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).