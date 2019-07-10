Verisign (VRSN) Holder Greenleaf Trust Decreased Holding; As International Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Declined, Holder Riverhead Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 5,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 235,786 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 2,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,329 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 26,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 1.23M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,529 shares to 5,341 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMC).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.63 million for 46.09 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 474,569 shares. 5,810 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Ltd. Beddow Cap Management has invested 4.86% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,456 were reported by Doliver Advsr Lp. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc owns 11,985 shares. First Natl Tru Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,070 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Commerce holds 6,291 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 144,059 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New South Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 50,077 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Oxbow Advsrs holds 2,703 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc holds 20,128 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4,888 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 36,464 were reported by Altfest L J & Incorporated. Canal, a South Carolina-based fund reported 83,000 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.51 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.