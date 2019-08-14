Verisign (VRSN) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $1.17 Million

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 28,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 32,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.96. About 487,845 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 18,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $20.57 during the last trading session, reaching $337.33. About 849,897 shares traded or 295.88% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VeriSign (VRSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VeriSign, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Verisign Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign Stock Keeps Looking to the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.90 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 46,600 shares to 143,914 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 87,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

