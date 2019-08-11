Verisign (VRSN) Holder Beaconlight Capital Cut Holding by $23.86 Million; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Share Value Rose, Robotti Robert Trimmed Stake

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 28,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 1.14M shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 663,924 shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares to 532,192 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

