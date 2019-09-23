VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 199 18.45 N/A 7.14 29.58 Weibo Corporation 51 6.07 N/A 2.68 14.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Weibo Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. VeriSign Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VeriSign Inc. and Weibo Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5%

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Weibo Corporation has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VeriSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Weibo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Weibo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for VeriSign Inc. and Weibo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Weibo Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of VeriSign Inc. is $210, with potential upside of 10.13%. Weibo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $43.6 average price target and a -8.84% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, VeriSign Inc. is looking more favorable than Weibo Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VeriSign Inc. and Weibo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 42.9%. 1% are VeriSign Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.41% of Weibo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while Weibo Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Weibo Corporation.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.