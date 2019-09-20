VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Both VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 199 18.48 N/A 7.14 29.58 trivago N.V. 4 0.00 N/A 0.11 47.16

Table 1 highlights VeriSign Inc. and trivago N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. trivago N.V. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. VeriSign Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VeriSign Inc. and trivago N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% trivago N.V. 0.00% 4% 3.1%

Liquidity

VeriSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, trivago N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. trivago N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VeriSign Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VeriSign Inc. and trivago N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 94.8% and 98.6% respectively. About 1% of VeriSign Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.98% of trivago N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% trivago N.V. 7.53% 22.38% 12.72% -11.23% 25.67% -8.7%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while trivago N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors trivago N.V.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. The company offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumersÂ’ search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. It provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.4 million hotels worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.