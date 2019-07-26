VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 189 21.00 N/A 7.14 27.17 The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.41 N/A 0.09 48.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VeriSign Inc. and The Meet Group Inc. The Meet Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. VeriSign Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The Meet Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has VeriSign Inc. and The Meet Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32% The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% -37.8% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

VeriSign Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, The Meet Group Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. VeriSign Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VeriSign Inc. and The Meet Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

VeriSign Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.46% and an $195 average price target. Competitively the average price target of The Meet Group Inc. is $7.67, which is potential 115.15% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, The Meet Group Inc. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.3% of The Meet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of VeriSign Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are The Meet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74% The Meet Group Inc. -10.55% -13.53% -17.88% 14.25% 54.74% -4.75%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while The Meet Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors VeriSign Inc. beats The Meet Group Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.