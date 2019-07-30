VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Both VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 191 20.81 N/A 7.14 27.17 Moxian Inc. 2 55.66 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VeriSign Inc. and Moxian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 76.2% -672.6%

Volatility and Risk

VeriSign Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Moxian Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for VeriSign Inc. and Moxian Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VeriSign Inc. has a consensus target price of $202.5, and a -6.05% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares and 0.1% of Moxian Inc. shares. 1.1% are VeriSign Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 56.13% are Moxian Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74% Moxian Inc. -4.51% -56.94% -54.05% -57.09% -90.19% -25.51%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while Moxian Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats Moxian Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.