VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Since VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 197 19.89 N/A 7.14 29.58 Blucora Inc. 30 1.71 N/A 1.36 22.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VeriSign Inc. and Blucora Inc. Blucora Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. VeriSign Inc. is currently more expensive than Blucora Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% Blucora Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. In other hand, Blucora Inc. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

VeriSign Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Blucora Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Blucora Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VeriSign Inc. and Blucora Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Blucora Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VeriSign Inc.’s downside potential is -1.68% at a $202.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Blucora Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential upside is 81.66%. Based on the results shown earlier, Blucora Inc. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares and 99.2% of Blucora Inc. shares. 1% are VeriSign Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Blucora Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Blucora Inc. 0.4% -0.8% -13.22% 2.89% -14.82% 12.39%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. was more bullish than Blucora Inc.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Blucora Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, data archive, audit defense, stored value cards, and other add-on services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.