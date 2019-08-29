VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

We will be comparing the differences between VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 197 19.89 N/A 7.14 29.58 Bilibili Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see VeriSign Inc. and Bilibili Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VeriSign Inc. and Bilibili Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6%

Analyst Recommendations

VeriSign Inc. and Bilibili Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bilibili Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$202.5 is VeriSign Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.68%. Competitively the consensus target price of Bilibili Inc. is $19.85, which is potential 44.89% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Bilibili Inc. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares and 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of VeriSign Inc. shares. Competitively, Bilibili Inc. has 6.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. was more bullish than Bilibili Inc.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bilibili Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.