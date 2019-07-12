VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 184 21.32 N/A 7.14 27.17 Match Group Inc. 59 11.55 N/A 1.71 41.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VeriSign Inc. and Match Group Inc. Match Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than VeriSign Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. VeriSign Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VeriSign Inc. and Match Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32% Match Group Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 16.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.08 beta means VeriSign Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Match Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VeriSign Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Match Group Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. VeriSign Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Match Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for VeriSign Inc. and Match Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Match Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VeriSign Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.79% and an $195 average target price. On the other hand, Match Group Inc.’s potential downside is -33.55% and its average target price is $48. The results provided earlier shows that VeriSign Inc. appears more favorable than Match Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.6% of Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of VeriSign Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.2% of Match Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74% Match Group Inc. 4.2% 17.53% 22.73% 74% 95.1% 65.37%

For the past year VeriSign Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Match Group Inc.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Match Group Inc.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.