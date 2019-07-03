VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 181 21.17 N/A 7.14 27.17 Live Ventures Incorporated 8 0.07 N/A 1.69 3.98

In table 1 we can see VeriSign Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Live Ventures Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to VeriSign Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. VeriSign Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VeriSign Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 14.2% 4%

Volatility and Risk

VeriSign Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Live Ventures Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VeriSign Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Live Ventures Incorporated is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Live Ventures Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VeriSign Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

VeriSign Inc.’s downside potential is -10.16% at a $195 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VeriSign Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 4%. VeriSign Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 5.4% are Live Ventures Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74% Live Ventures Incorporated -8.46% -13.42% -12.97% -11.01% -52.07% -0.15%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats Live Ventures Incorporated on 10 of the 11 factors.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.