VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VeriSign Inc. has 94.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand VeriSign Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have VeriSign Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.80% 30.50% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares VeriSign Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. N/A 196 29.58 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

VeriSign Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for VeriSign Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

VeriSign Inc. currently has an average price target of $202.5, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is 69.46%. VeriSign Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VeriSign Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year VeriSign Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

VeriSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. VeriSign Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VeriSign Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that VeriSign Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

VeriSign Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.