VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Comparing side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign Inc. 190 21.06 N/A 7.14 27.17 Bitauto Holdings Limited 14 0.00 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights VeriSign Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32% Bitauto Holdings Limited 0.00% -3.4% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

VeriSign Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VeriSign Inc. Its rival Bitauto Holdings Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. VeriSign Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for VeriSign Inc. and Bitauto Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bitauto Holdings Limited 0 0 2 3.00

VeriSign Inc. has a consensus price target of $202.5, and a -6.50% downside potential. Bitauto Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average price target and a 72.41% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Bitauto Holdings Limited appears more favorable than VeriSign Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of VeriSign Inc. shares and 32% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares. VeriSign Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Bitauto Holdings Limited has 25.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74% Bitauto Holdings Limited -3.89% -17.98% -36.14% -30.39% -51.56% -54.14%

For the past year VeriSign Inc. had bullish trend while Bitauto Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Bitauto Holdings Limited.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications. It also provides Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates automotive transaction services platform that provides e-commerce transaction services to automobile dealers; and offers online automotive financial platform services to consumers and financial institutions, including banks, auto finance companies, and insurance companies. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment provides one-stop digital marketing solutions, such as Website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns, and advertising to automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.