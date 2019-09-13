Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Value Declined While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Position by $993,750; Gagnon Advisors Raised Position in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) as Shares Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 177,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 345,728 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 66,061 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has 170,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,300 shares. Contour Asset Ltd Liability has 3.52% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 20,000 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com reported 24,136 shares stake. Lapides Asset Management Limited invested in 178,600 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 10 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 7,839 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 6,000 shares. Texas-based Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Agf Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,035 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 25,623 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 162,442 shares.

