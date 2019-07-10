Verint Systems (VRNT) Stock Price Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Cut Its Position by $340,935

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 110,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,334 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 34,994 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.01M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 48,112 shares to 86,244 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 61,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Grp reported 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,858 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 108,786 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 642 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boston Rech And Mngmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Co has invested 4.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). St Germain D J holds 0.33% or 15,976 shares. 5,775 are owned by Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Company. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 62,218 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 16,426 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 2.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evergreen Limited Com holds 0.11% or 5,901 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 291,497 shares. Reliant Management Llc reported 23,723 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $64,182 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 205,249 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.68% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 20,633 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 672,359 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 43,191 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 409,300 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 31,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corporation invested in 841,370 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 15,351 shares stake. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 97,548 shares. Strategic has 3,773 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has 1.48M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 8,071 shares.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zscaler (ZS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verint Unveils Groundbreaking New Voice of the Customer Cloud Solution that Combines Digital Leadership and Listening at Scale in the Contact Center – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VRNT or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Neuberger Berman Withdraws Verint Systems (VRNT) Board Nominations – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 6,142 shares to 146,350 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,090 shares, and has risen its stake in First Citizens Bancsh (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.14 million for 23.73 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.