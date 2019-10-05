Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake Upped by American Capital Management Inc; First City Capital Management Raised Verizon Communications (WPC) Position by $1.52 Million

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 74,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 353,804 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.59. About 353,219 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us holds 393,216 shares. Axa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Argent Capital Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 7,839 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Convergence Prtn Limited Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,554 shares. Phocas Corporation owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 154,835 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has 13,384 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 7,920 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 31,920 shares. Qs Ltd Com owns 109,155 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 10,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.49% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Verint Systems Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Customers Again Rank Verint Highest in Overall Vendor Satisfaction in New Report on Intelligent Virtual Agent Market – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Verint Expands Leadership with New Customers Adopting Advanced Fraud and Security Technologies – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verint provides upside prelim Q1 revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 131,150 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings by 22,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).