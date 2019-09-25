Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake Maintained by Quantitative Investment Management Llc; Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Stock Value Were Volatile While West Chester Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 601.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 55,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 64,508 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 496,410 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,379 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 57,127 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 88,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 149,394 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 17,674 shares to 12,726 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,990 shares, and cut its stake in Market Vectors Tr Russia Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 81 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 3,900 shares. Clal Enter Holdings Ltd invested in 3.04% or 2.46M shares. Castleark Management Lc accumulated 0.46% or 224,269 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 80,745 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 462,009 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 23,550 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 727,960 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.04% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 17,703 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 275 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 44,995 shares. Amer Gp holds 41,611 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 36,644 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company.

