Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake Has Boosted by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Upped Its Allegion Pub LTD Co Ord (ALLE) Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord (ALLE) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 14,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,362 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, up from 78,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 436,494 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 77,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,489 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 205,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 255,591 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 95,479 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 7,180 shares in its portfolio. Clal Insur Holding has invested 2.79% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Riverbridge Prtnrs reported 0.52% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 885,043 shares. 10,800 are owned by Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co owns 37.90 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us accumulated 0.26% or 401,104 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Glob Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 19,360 shares. 10,779 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 130,696 shares stake.

