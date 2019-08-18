Verint Systems (VRNT) Shares Declined While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Avnet (AVT) Valuation Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Has Increased by $322,070 Its Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 110,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 970,334 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 177,533 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce Risk; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 44.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 24,290 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 1.00 million shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 493,205 shares. 150,050 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company invested in 526,038 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.07M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Credit Agricole S A owns 131,504 shares. 175,972 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Raymond James & owns 50,192 shares. Pnc Gp invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0.07% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sun Life Fincl owns 4,701 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 27,104 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 279,164 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $52.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sotheby’s Holdings (NYSE:BID) by 21,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Industrial Tech Inc (NYSE:AIT).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 23.17 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : LULU, PVH, FIVE, SNX, VRNT, FUL, RMBL, AEYE, PYDS, CTEK, ROSE, RKDA – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pullback ‘golden’ time to buy Verint – Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on Behalf of Verint Stockholders and Encourages Verint Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 12,007 shares to 10,093 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc holds 0.23% or 984,999 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 33,854 shares. 9,625 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Synovus Finance reported 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.88 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,531 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0.06% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 21,150 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 348 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 34,790 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.