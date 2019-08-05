Verint Systems (VRNT) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Cut Position by $3.45 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Position in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Has Increased by $392,541 as Stock Price Declined

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 58,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 526,038 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 584,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 300,471 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 5,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.17 million, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 376,531 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 29,588 shares to 771,548 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) by 13,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company accumulated 145 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rgm Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.37 million shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 4,964 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 13 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% or 1.87M shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rbf Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Amer Management Incorporated holds 1.52M shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bernzott Advisors has invested 3.77% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Van Eck Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 20,391 shares.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verint Only Vendor Recognized in Three Customer Service Evaluations by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Before You Buy Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 24.23 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19,065 shares to 669,784 shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,233 shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).