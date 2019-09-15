Verint Systems (VRNT) Market Valuation Declined While Golden Gate Private Equity Boosted Its Position; W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 177,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 522,187 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 117,207 shares to 189,213 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,583 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,200 are held by Bluestein R H. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc owns 7,700 shares. Whittier Trust has 12 shares. 309,818 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 72,551 shares. Pnc Services Gru owns 68,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 933 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Llp holds 13,630 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 42,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com reported 143,634 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 219,078 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 8,413 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 26,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 1.44 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd invested in 3,825 shares.