Verint Systems (VRNT) Market Valuation Declined While American Capital Management Boosted Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Raised Holding in Huntsman (HUN)

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 74,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.63 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 374,163 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 185.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 307,543 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, up from 107,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 889,914 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 25,255 shares to 797,434 shares, valued at $122.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) by 13,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,815 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.03% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 1.44 million shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Llc reported 104,590 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt has 432,552 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 121,400 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc owns 325,734 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 12,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 7,920 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 19,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 284,533 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Cim Inv Mangement reported 4,278 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 184 shares. 7,090 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 10,000 shares.

