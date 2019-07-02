Verint Systems (VRNT) Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Trimmed Stake; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Increased Its Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 34,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 546,253 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.17 million, down from 580,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 350,443 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.27% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 41.55 million shares traded or 696.29% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $64,182 activity.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33,770 shares to 188,442 shares, valued at $19.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “NASDAQ:VRNT Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Verint Systems Inc. over Possible Violations of Securities Laws – Press Release – Digital Journal” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) on Behalf of Verint Stockholders and Encourages Verint Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Verint Sends Letter to Stockholders Outlining Concerns Over Neuberger Berman’s Proposed Actions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware And Twilio Stocks Outperform In A Monopolistic Cloud Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts Verint Systems (VRNT) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 171,968 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.1% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Company reported 443,339 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 43,191 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0.03% or 262,168 shares in its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com stated it has 248,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 84,525 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shellback Capital LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 104,590 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15 million for 23.57 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $31.51 million activity. 200,000 shares were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne, worth $3.05M on Wednesday, January 9. Another trade for 200,000 shares valued at $3.40M was made by Zakrzewski Joseph S on Thursday, January 10. Kennedy Joseph T also sold $60,033 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, January 11. Ketchum Steven B sold $644,373 worth of stock. 125,504 Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares with value of $2.26 million were sold by STACK DAVID M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 138,222 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 1,430 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 3.17 million shares. Apis Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 28.21% or 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 1,750 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division reported 193,954 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2.06M shares or 2.15% of the stock. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 233,612 shares. Nicholas Invest Partners Lp holds 0.52% or 279,138 shares. 233,415 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 97,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc invested in 0.08% or 76,133 shares. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 100 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $283.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 275,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,021 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Amarin Corporation Tumbled 20% Today – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/02: (EROS) (AMRN) (DOVA) Higher; (OCX) (AYI) (BL) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CUR,AMRN,NTGN – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.